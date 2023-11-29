Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court bench grants anticipatory bail to eight BJP men booked for unauthorised yatra

The police apprehended that law and order problems may arise and rejected the application on September 2. Despite this, the accused proceeded with the yatra, the prosecution alleged.

Published: 29th November 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to eight BJP functionaries who were booked by Alwarkurichi police for allegedly conducting a yatra, in which state BJP president K Annamalai participated, without obtaining police permission.

According to the prosecution, one of the functionaries, P Rathnakumar, approached the police on August 26, seeking permission to conduct the yatra, which was part of the 'En Mann En Makkal' campaign, on September 3 at Alwarkurichi. Since some of the areas proposed to be covered during the yatra, included areas densely populated by Muslims, the police apprehended that law and order problems may arise and rejected the application on September 2. Despite this, the accused proceeded with the yatra, the prosecution alleged.

However, the eight functionaries, in a joint petition filed by them seeking anticipatory bail, stated that the rejection order was served on them only on September 4. Since there was no response to their application till the date of the yatra, they had proceeded with the rally and it was completed in a peaceful manner, the petitioners added. Justice V Sivagnanam, who heard the plea on Tuesday, granted anticipatory bail to them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anticipatory bail BJP Yatra K Annamalai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp