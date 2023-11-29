Overwriting of marks: Madurai Kamaraj University panel likely to submit report next week

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The four-member committee constituted by the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) to inquire into the controversy concerning the overwriting of marks on answer scripts of a few students, held inquiries with a few teaching and non-teaching staff on November 24. They are likely to submit their report in the first week of December.



Results for the semester examinations held in April, some UG students at MKU had alleged, were withheld and this affected the higher education and job prospects of final-year students. When TNIE reached out to the MKU's examination wing, the authorities said the difference between the marks in the first and second rounds of re-evaluation was jarring and that the Vice Chancellor's permission will be sought for a third round of re-evaluation. The official clarified that university authorities found discrepancies in the second round, due to which the results were withheld.



The official had further said that they suspect that some staff members received cash from students in lieu of pass marks in 11 subjects. Following a TNIE report dated November 4 about this issue, the MKU formed a four-member team, led by syndicate member and Professor M Thangaraj, to inquire into the incident.

