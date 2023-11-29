Tamil Nadu: Perumanallur panchayat V-P booked five months after Dalit man assault

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The vice president of Perumanallur panchayat CTC Velusamy has been booked under SC/ST Act five months after he allegedly assaulted and verbally abused a Dalit. According to police, K Chinnasamy (45), a daily wage earner, constructed a 300 sq. ft makeshift structure next to his house in Adi Dravidar Colony at Perumanallur last year. He used the shed to cook and tie cattle.

On July 20, Velusamy told him that the site would be taken up by the panchayat. Chinnasamy told him that the site was not government land and that it belonged to another SC family. Velusamy asked him to produce documents or permission Letters from the owner to build the shed, but he did not have them. Subsequently, Velusamy brought an earthmover and demolished the shed.

He also issued death threats and used casteist slurs against Chinnasamy and his wife. Chinnasamy lodged a complaint. After inquiry, Velusamy, who is a DMK functionary and caste Hindu, was booked under SC/ST Act on Monday night.

