Home States Tamil Nadu

20-year-old Bihar migrant labourer stabbed to death by robbers in TN village

The deceased has been identified as J Subaskumar (20) of Supaul district in Bihar. The police are combing CCTV footage of the locality and have formed teams to nab the accused people.

Published: 30th November 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 20-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar died on Tuesday night allegedly after he was stabbed to death at Moonandipatti village near Austinpatti.

The deceased has been identified as J Subaskumar (20) of Supaul district in Bihar.

Subaskumar's friend B Sannikumar Basvan (19), also a labourer, is undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital.

According to the police, Subaskumar and Sannikumar were walking through the village, near the Government Tuberculosis Hospital around 8 pm on Tuesday night. Three individuals on a bike stopped next to them and inquired about Subaskumar. When Subaskumar took out his mobile phone, two of the miscreants got off the bike and snatched his phone. In a bid to get back his phone, Subaskumar fought with the two, one of whom stabbed him in his chest. Subaskumar collapsed and died on the spot, while Sannikmar, who was also stabbed in his attempt to catch hold of the robbers, was left injured.

Sannikumar was later referred to the GRH in Madurai.

The police are combing CCTV footage of the locality and have formed teams to nab the accused people.

Meanwhile, Subaskumar's body was cremated in Madurai itself after his family decided against taking his body back to Bihar.

The police said that his family saw his body via a video call before he was cremated.

The Austinpatti police has registered a case under sections 302 and 394 of the IPC.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Austinpatti migrant labourer Moonandipatti village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp