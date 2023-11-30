20-year-old Bihar migrant labourer stabbed to death by robbers in TN village

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 20-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar died on Tuesday night allegedly after he was stabbed to death at Moonandipatti village near Austinpatti.

The deceased has been identified as J Subaskumar (20) of Supaul district in Bihar.

Subaskumar's friend B Sannikumar Basvan (19), also a labourer, is undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital.



According to the police, Subaskumar and Sannikumar were walking through the village, near the Government Tuberculosis Hospital around 8 pm on Tuesday night. Three individuals on a bike stopped next to them and inquired about Subaskumar. When Subaskumar took out his mobile phone, two of the miscreants got off the bike and snatched his phone. In a bid to get back his phone, Subaskumar fought with the two, one of whom stabbed him in his chest. Subaskumar collapsed and died on the spot, while Sannikmar, who was also stabbed in his attempt to catch hold of the robbers, was left injured.

Sannikumar was later referred to the GRH in Madurai.



The police are combing CCTV footage of the locality and have formed teams to nab the accused people.

Meanwhile, Subaskumar's body was cremated in Madurai itself after his family decided against taking his body back to Bihar.

The police said that his family saw his body via a video call before he was cremated.

The Austinpatti police has registered a case under sections 302 and 394 of the IPC.

