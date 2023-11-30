Coimbatore jewel heist: Special teams head to Kerala, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police on Wednesday formed five additional special teams to investigate the heist at Jos Alukkas jewelry store. As per the complaint lodged by the store manager J Alto Jacob, police concluded that 200 sovereigns of jewels had been stolen.

“Five more teams are investigating the case. A special team has gone to Kerala and another team to Bengaluru as part of the investigation. It was yet to be ascertained if the suspect accused had hired an auto to the Ukkadam bus stand after the theft,” said an officer.

Further, he said that the burglar who entered into the jewel showroom through a gap in wall and false wall, did not bring any bag and picked up one from the store to carry stolen jewels.

“It was a unique format as the burglar picked jewels kept in the showroom randomly despite there were more jewels. He did not bring any instruments or support to enter the building,” the officer said, adding the suspect was yet to be identified.

Police collected CCTV footage from the locality and are checking the CCTV footage on the day of the incident and footage of the last few weeks to get clues.

