Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore jewel heist: Special teams head to Kerala, Bengaluru

As per the complaint lodged by the store manager J Alto Jacob, police concluded that 200 sovereigns of jewels had been stolen.

Published: 30th November 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan addressing the press after inspection of Jos Alukkas jewellery shop on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police on Wednesday formed five additional special teams to investigate the heist at Jos Alukkas jewelry store.  As per the complaint lodged by the store manager J Alto Jacob, police concluded that 200 sovereigns of jewels had been stolen.

“Five more teams are investigating the case. A special team has gone to Kerala and another team to Bengaluru as part of the investigation. It was yet to be ascertained if the suspect accused had hired an auto to the Ukkadam bus stand after the theft,” said an officer.

Further, he said that the burglar who entered into the jewel showroom through a gap in wall and false wall, did not bring any bag and picked up one from the store to carry stolen jewels.

“It was a unique format as the burglar picked jewels kept in the showroom randomly despite there were more jewels. He did not bring any instruments or support to enter the building,” the officer said, adding the suspect was yet to be identified.

Police collected CCTV footage from the locality and are checking the CCTV footage on the day of the incident and footage of the last few weeks to get clues. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jos Alukkas jewellery robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp