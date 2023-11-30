Coimbatore: Residents of Selakkarichal demand full-time library
Among the 20 panchayats in Sulthanpet block, only ten village libraries function from 8 am to 11 am There are three part-time branch libraries, sources added.
Published: 30th November 2023
COIMBATORE: Residents of Selakkarichal have urged the directorate of public libraries to upgrade the part-time branch library located in their village to a full-time saying there was no full-time library in Sulthanpet block in Coimbatore.
S Mohanraj, library readers’ circle president of Selakkarichal library, said, “The readers who want to use the library for a whole day have to commute for at least 30-kilometre distance to reach the nearest full-time library at Sulur in Coimbatore or Palladam in Tiruppur district.”
He added, “At the moment the library functions from 9 am to 12.30 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm. All people can use this library if this library can function from 8 am to 8 pm.”
According to official sources, despite the need, many part-time branch libraries have not been upgraded to full-time due to a shortage of funds.
P Rajendran, DLO, told TNIE that he has no power to upgrade the library, and that he would forward their petition to the directorate of public libraries.
When contacted, K Elambahavath, the director of the directorate of public libraries, told TNIE that he would look into the demand.