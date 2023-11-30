Home States Tamil Nadu

Contain caste clashes, union minister tells TN CM Stalin

In a statement here, the union minister referred to the attack on five persons, including a six-year-old boy belonging to Scheduled Caste in Perungudi in Madurai district.  

Published: 30th November 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 08:38 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Wednesday alleged the attacks against the people belonging to SC/STs have been on the rise ever since the DMK government came to power in Tamil Nadu.  

Stating that the recurrence of caste clashes in the state has made the people worry, Murugan urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to bring the culprits involved in such crimes to the book. 

Earlier, in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, a school student and his sister belonging to Scheduled Caste were hacked.  

Recently, two youth belonging to a Scheduled Caste community were assaulted in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district. “The Tamil Nadu government has failed to take steps to contain these casteist issues,” he added. 

