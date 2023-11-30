Court dismisses Hindu Makkal Katchi leader’s plea to quash case for damaging Periyar statue

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) State President Arjun Sampath seeking to quash a case pending against him before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Tiruchy, over his alleged involvement in damaging the statue of Periyar at Srirangam in 2006.

As per the prosecution, nearly 60 HMK members staged a protest on November 28, 2006, demanding the state government not to unveil the statue at Srirangam. Subsequently, on December 7, 2006, Sampath and his associates conspired together and damaged the statue, thereby hurting the sentiments of those who revered the leader, the prosecution alleged.

However, Sampath denied the allegations and stated in his petition that he was named as an accused in the case merely because he had staged a protest against the installation of the statue.

He added that the case amounted to suppressing his right to speech and protest, and sought direction to quash it.

When the petition was heard by Justice G Ilangovan, the court was informed that the case trial had already begun.

Though the petitioner’s counsel argued the petitioner was not present at the spot and that the chargesheet itself was defective, the court opined that the same could be decided only by the trial court and dismissed the plea.

