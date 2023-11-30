Govt school teacher in Vikravandi held for sexual assault of Class 4, 5 girl students

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: District police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old government school teacher for sexually assaulting female students in Vikravandi.

The accused identified as J Karunakaran, was teaching for the past seven years in the school and is allegedly accused of abusing 13 children, who complained it to the child protection officials during an inspection held on Tuesday.

As per sources, based on an anonymous complaint against Karunakaran, the District Child Protection Officials in Villupuram on Monday held an inspection and awareness session on good touch and bad touch at the government school in Vikravandi. After the session, 13 girls from Class 4 and 5 had alleged sexual harassment by Karunakaran in the last four months.

After a probe with Karunakaran, the headmaster, other teachers and the students, the DCPO officials filed a complaint against the perpetrator in Vikravandi police station.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday under sections 342, 354 A, and 506 of IPC( pertaining to punishment for wrongful confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation), sections 9 (f), (m), (l)(sexual assault more than once or repeatedly on children aged below 12) and section 10( aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act and sent to judicial custody.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VILLUPURAM: District police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old government school teacher for sexually assaulting female students in Vikravandi. The accused identified as J Karunakaran, was teaching for the past seven years in the school and is allegedly accused of abusing 13 children, who complained it to the child protection officials during an inspection held on Tuesday. As per sources, based on an anonymous complaint against Karunakaran, the District Child Protection Officials in Villupuram on Monday held an inspection and awareness session on good touch and bad touch at the government school in Vikravandi. After the session, 13 girls from Class 4 and 5 had alleged sexual harassment by Karunakaran in the last four months. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After a probe with Karunakaran, the headmaster, other teachers and the students, the DCPO officials filed a complaint against the perpetrator in Vikravandi police station. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday under sections 342, 354 A, and 506 of IPC( pertaining to punishment for wrongful confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation), sections 9 (f), (m), (l)(sexual assault more than once or repeatedly on children aged below 12) and section 10( aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act and sent to judicial custody. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp