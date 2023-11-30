Heavy rains to lash Tamil Nadu till weekend, Chennai under orange alert for three days

By Online Desk

No immediate respite is in store for Chennai and surrounding regions from the heavy rains and flooding, going by the IMD’s latest weather forecast.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday issued a warning stating that Tamil Nadu will continue to see heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls for another four days. Puducherry has also been put under watch.

At the same time, the RMC has placed Chennai and surrounding districts like Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu under an orange alert for November 30 (Thursday), December 3 (Sunday), and December 4.

The meteorological department has also issued a yellow alert for districts such as Cuddalore, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thiruvarur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet till Monday.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu,” said the IMD on its official website, adding that heavy rain is likely to occur “at isolated places over Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal area, Kerala and Rayalaseema.”

The sudden and heavy rains on Wednesday have caused flooding and traffic congestion in different parts of the state, making commutes difficult, especially in Chennai.

Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Peerkankaranai, Perungalathur, and Chengalpattu were among the most affected areas.

The meteorological department pointed out that the state has received between 5-6 cm of rainfall with some areas like those mentioned above receiving even higher.

On the other hand, the IMD has also forecast a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal around December 2, according to the weather forecast bulletin on Thursday.

“A well-marked low-pressure area lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours. Further, the depression is likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm around December 2,” it said.





