Krishnagiri farmer held after jumbo dies of electrocution

The land is owned by AIADMK councillor in Hosur S Narayanan, but was maintained by V Karthik (25) of Salem who was cultivating in it.

Published: 30th November 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 25-year-old farmer was arrested on Tuesday night for causing the electrocution of an elephant at Denkanikottai. On Sunday morning, a ten-year-old female elephant was found dead due to electrocution in a farmland at Thavarakarai village near Denkanikottai.

Based on instructions of Hosur forest division wildlife warden K Karthikeyani, Denkanikottai forest ranger Vijayan arrested Karthik under sections 2, (16) (a) 9, and 51 of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He was remanded to prison on Tuesday night.

Further, the forest department advised farmers to install the Earth-Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) or Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) to prevent electricity-related accidents.

An official said, “Action will be taken against people who use illegal power connection, farmers and people should maintain the power line and cables not causing any danger to wild animals and human beings. In the case of elephant movement near their farmland or village, people can inform forest department staff.”

