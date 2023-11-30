Ministers should stop criticising Opposition leaders who raise issues: AIADMK gen secy

By Express News Service

SALEM: Ministers should stop criticizing opposition leaders who raise public issues and take action on the complaints instead, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said, “Due to monsoon rain, several people are suffering from dengue fever in various parts of Tamil Nadu. Two days ago, I requested the state government, through a statement, to control this. However, the health minister criticized me instead of taking action. Also, he gave wrong information, which is condemnable.”

“All departments should work together to remove stagnant rainwater near residential areas across Tamil Nadu. More fever camps should be conducted across the state. The ministers should stop criticizing opposition parties who make complaints and take action on those complaints.” he added.

Talking about the Pongal gift, EPS said, “Last year, the Pongal gift package provided by the DMK government was very substandard. In this regard, a case has been filed by the AIADMK. The government should provide quality gift packages for the upcoming Pongal festival.”

Further, the former chief minister said there was no corruption in the highways department during the AIADMK rule. “The DMK alleges corruption of `4,800 crore in the highways department during the AIADMK rule. How can there be corruption in a non-tendered project? They have filed a strange complaint against me. We have no fear because we are not corrupt. It is the DMK ministers who are in fear today, because in the last two and a half years of their rule, they have indulged in huge corruption.”

Talking about the chief minister’s statement that more global investors are coming to Tamil Nadu, EPS said, “It was easy to start a business under AIADMK rule. But the DMK regime increased tariffs of everything including power. So a large number of investors are now leaving Tamil Nadu. The CM does not know that. SMEs are continuously staging protests against power tariff hike.”

