Museum near Adhiymankottai to be renovated soon

DHARMAPURI: The Tamil Nadu Assurance Committee inspected various places in Dharmapuri on Wednesday to look into the completed government projects. Following the inspection the committee convened at the Dharmapuri collectorate where a review meeting was held.

In a press statement, collector K Santhi said the committee led by Panruti MLA T Velmurugan and five members inspected various completed government project across Dharmapuri.

At Illakiyamapatti, the committee looked into the annex building of the police headquarters which was constructed at the cost of Rs 5.14 crore. In Nallampalli, the members inspected Adhiymankottai building which was renovated at Rs 1 crores.

They informed that efforts would be taken to renovate the Dharmapuri site museum, which was constructed in 1973, which is close by.

The committee also inspected the Thalapallam government higher secondary school kitchen which was constructed at the cost of Rs 3 lakh. The members instructed TANGEDCO to remove a transformer they found within the premises of the school.

The committee also inspected the progress of the CEMONC ward in the Pennagaram GH and also the Pennagaram bus stand. The committee looked into the functioning of the Animal Husbandry Research Centre in Anumandhapuram in Karimangalam which was constructed at the cost of Rs 1.80 crores.

The members also inspected the outpatient ward, emergency wards, and the ICU ward at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital.

