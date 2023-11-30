Pond built during Thondaiman dynasty in Pudukkottai town now a dump yard of sorts

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

PUDUKKOTTAI: The centuries-old Perangulam pond spread over two acres in Ward 33 of Pudukkottai town has been reduced to a dump yard of sorts, say activists and locals. This, when official sources said that the waterbody was restored only about five years ago at a cost of about Rs 50 lakh.

According to retired history professor S Viswanathan, the pond was built during the Thondaiman dynasty who ruled erstwhile Pudukkottai. While it catered as a water source for locals, it became neglected over the years, locals said.

Following public outcry the municipality spent about Rs 50 lakh for the waterbody’s restoration. The pond was desilted, pedestrian paths were laid and barricades were installed around it as part of it. Now the waterbody has fallen back into a state of neglect, with waste from nearby food shops being dumped into it and nutsedge weed (korai) eating into the space.

Viswanathan said, “If the municipality does not intervene, the pond poses the risk of spreading diseases.” A local added, “Children used to play here during summer and during drought, people drew water from the pond. Now the water is severely contaminated and no one can step in. The very sight of it makes one unpleasant.” When contacted, a municipality official told TNIE that the issue will be looked into.

