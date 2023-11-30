Home States Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga: Boy who failed Class 10 clears Class 11, probe on

The staff requested the submission of his original supplementary mark sheet from Class 10 multiple times, but he never brought it until he completed Class 11.

fail-pass-school

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The district school education department recently conducted an inquiry into a case of alleged forging of Class 10 pass certificate after a student, currently in Class 12, was promoted despite having failed in both the public examination and the supplementary tests.

The matter came to light after the student’s family filed a complaint following his recent dismissal from the school.

Sources said, the boy was studying at the V Malampatti Government Higher Secondary School since Class 9. He wrote his Class 10 public examinations in 2021-22 and failed in mathematics, science, and social science subjects.

He took supplementary tests and secured pass marks in mathematics and social science.

The norms entail a student to secure a minimum of 20 marks in theory, which added to a minimum of 20 in practicals can get the student passing marks of 40.

The student, however, scored 15 marks in theory and 25 marks in practical, which also amounts to 40, but not in line with the rules. Later, he opted for Arts in Class 11 in the same school and scored 254 marks in the public examination of 2022-23. He was then promoted to Class 12, where he wrote the quarterly examinations.

During a nominal roll, however, the officials verified his documents to find out the discrepancy. As of now, the boy stands dismissed from the school. 

The boy’s family recently submitted a petition to the district collector and chief education officer, who ordered an inquiry into the issue.

A senior official from the education office said school headmaster Tamilarasan allegedly claimed that they failed to notice that the certificate was forged (a photocopy of the supplementary mark sheet was submitted by the student during admissions to Class 11, which mentioned the remark of ‘pass’ against science subjects).

The staff requested the submission of his original supplementary mark sheet from Class 10 multiple times, but he never brought it until he completed Class 11. “Even if the boy cheats, the headmaster has to find out,” said the official.

