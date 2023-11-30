Home States Tamil Nadu

Three more arrested for beating Dalit man to death in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Uthangarai police on Wednesday evening arrested three more people from Oonampalayam in connection with the murder of Sekar (70) of Chinna Kanakkanpatti, who was allegedly beaten to death by a caste Hindu mob over suspicion that he stole idols from the village temple.

The suspects were identified as S Gokul (23), V Perumal (24) and T Suresh (23). 

Earlier in the day, the victim’s daughter P Murugavalli (35) submitted a petition to the Krishnagiri SP seeking release of the two arrested women.

Murugavalli said Uthangarai police did not take serious note about the oral complaint of her mother. Further, she alleged that she was sexually harassed by caste Hindu youth.

“I told police that over 15 caste Hindu people assaulted my father, but they arrested only two. The two women should be released,” she said. 

Uthangarai police denied her charges. An officer said Sekar’s wife Sivakami had only complained that her daughter was missing and did not mention about him. 

