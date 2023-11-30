TN man arrested for cheating three govt job aspirants of Rs 20 lakh

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating three people of a sum of Rs 20 lakh by promising them government jobs, and also issued fake appointment orders.



The Kadayanallur police identified the accused as T Lakshmanan, of Krishnapuram, who runs a cyber cafe. "Lakshmanan collected Rs 8 lakh each from complainants Pandiarajan and Balamurugan, and another Rs 4 lakh from Chitra, and allegedly promised the trio of government jobs by exercising his political influence.

He also told the complainants that he is quite close to the local DMK leaders.

After collecting money, however, none of the trio heard from him. When they approached him regarding the status of the jobs, Lakshmanan handed them appointment orders. The three got to know that the orders were fake only when they approached the government departments concerned.

Based on their complaints, a case was registered against Lakshmanan, and he was arrested on Tuesday.



In a separate incident in Tirunelveli, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths registered a case against S Bhavathi, who was working as an assistant in the office of divisional engineer of the highways, and his wife B Revathi for acquiring disproportionate assets (worth Rs 90,33,687) between April 1, 2013, and March 31, 2021.

In the FIR, additional Superintendent of Police (DVAC) E Mcclarine Eskhol said the accused had submitted petitions to stall his promotions and requested to be allowed to remain in the same post.

"Bhagavathi abused his official position and Revathi abetted him to commit the said offence," read the FIR.

