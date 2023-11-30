Home States Tamil Nadu

VIT, Samsung to set up lab for advanced tech research

Published: 30th November 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 11:06 AM

By Express News Service

VELLORE: On Wednesday, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), in collaboration with Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru (SRI-B), established the Samsung Student Ecosystem for Engineered Data (SEED) Lab, which enable VIT students and faculty to engage in joint research and development projects alongside senior Samsung engineers, in cutting edge sectors such as mobile tech, speech and text recognition, data engineering and machine learning.

Mohan Rao Goli, CTO at SRI-B, emphasised Samsung’s commitment to leveraging existing student ecosystems and fostering cutting-edge research. Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT, highlighted the increasingly data-centric nature of world and the transformative impact of AI.

He added. “The SEED lab gives students an opportunity to learn and work under SRI-B engineers on research projects addressing contemporary issues,” he said.

VIT vice president, Sankar Viswanathan, was also present at the event.

