2003 TN police batch contributes Rs 29 lakh to family of deceased colleague

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Superintendent of Police L Balaji handed over Rs 29 lakh contributed by the group '2003 police helping hands' to the family of bereaved policeman Duraipandi on Saturday. Head constable Duraipandi attached to a special branch, died due to ill health on July 27. The policemen belonging to the 2003 batch, of which Duraipandi was also a member collected a total of Rs 29,28,500 and deposited it at the police cooperative Sikana Nanayam Sangam. Saravanan handed over the receipt of the contribution to the family members of the deceased at the SP office on Saturday. ADSP Karthikeyan, Cyber wing ADSP Unnikrishnan, and members of '2003 police helping hands' were present on the occasion.