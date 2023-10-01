Home States Tamil Nadu

2003 TN police batch contributes Rs 29 lakh to family of deceased colleague

The policemen belonging to the 2003 batch, of which Duraipandi was also a member collected a total of Rs 29,28,500 and deposited it at the police cooperative Sikana Nanayam Sangam.

Published: 01st October 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Superintendent of Police L Balaji handed over Rs 29 lakh contributed by the group '2003 police helping hands' to the family of bereaved policeman Duraipandi on Saturday. Head constable Duraipandi attached to a special branch, died due to ill health on July 27.

The policemen belonging to the 2003 batch, of which Duraipandi was also a member collected a total of Rs 29,28,500 and deposited it at the police cooperative Sikana Nanayam Sangam. Saravanan handed over the receipt of the contribution to the family members of the deceased at the SP office on Saturday. ADSP Karthikeyan, Cyber wing ADSP Unnikrishnan, and members of '2003 police helping hands' were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp