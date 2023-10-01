30 SC families ostracised in TN's Krishnagiri by caste Hindus, CPM holds stir

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 30 CPI (M) party cadre and villagers of Karadikkal and Kamarajarpuram on Saturday staged a protest against Anchetti police and revenue department for not taking action against caste Hindus, who ostracised 30 Scheduled Caste (SC) families and assaulted a tribal person in Anchetti taluk.

CPI (M) Anchetti taluk secretary P Devarajan said, “SC people in Karadikkal village have demanded authorities to allot government land, situated in the middle of the villages as many are landless and lack houses. However, caste Hindus opposed it and allegedly ostracised 30 SC families, denying their basic rights. As a result, the SC people were unable to take their cattle for grazing for over a month. Despite requests, revenue and police departments failed to support the victims.”

“A few months ago, a 28-year-old tribal man of Kamarajarpuram gave money to a 60-year-old bamboo seller, who is from caste Hindu. However, he failed to deliver the bamboo sticks, which resulted in a tiff between them on September 23,” he said. “The same night, relatives of the caste-Hindu man allegedly assaulted the tribal man and his family. But the police booked the bamboo seller,” he added.

