4 of a family die in fire after woman sets herself ablaze in TN's Kallakurichi district

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: The suicide of a woman by setting herself ablaze has led to the death of three more people (her two girl children and her father) at Nathamoor village in Kallakurichi district. The series of events unfolded when M Draviyam (42), allegedly suffering from mental illness due to stress, set herself ablaze during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. As the flames flared up, it spread to the woman’s younger daughter, Vijayakumari (3), who was sleeping in the same room.

At this time, Draviyam’s elder daughter, M Riyashni (5), and her father, P Ponnurangan (78), rushed to their rescue. However, they also died after inhaling the fumes.When the villagers noticed the smoke, they rallied together, and with the aid of an earth mover, demolished the concrete walls in a bid to save the family.Draviyam’s act of setting herself ablaze also left her nephew S Vivek(4) who was inside the house in critical condition. He is undergoing intensive medical treatment.

Police officials investigating the incident said, “The family owns a fertilizer shop at the entrance of their home, with a door separating it from the main entrance. The room in which Draviyam ended her life lacked windows. The smoke enveloped the house, resulting in the loss of lives.”It is alleged that Draviyam had previously expressed her intentions to end life.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

