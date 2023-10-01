BJP pitched Annamalai for CM, AIADMK snapped ties, says Bhavani MLA

By Express News Service

ERODE: Bhavani MLA KC Karuppannan said on Friday that the BJP demanded that its state president K Annamalai should be announced as the CM candidate for Tamil Nadu during the 2026 elections, following which AIADMK snapped ties with the party.

Addressing a public meeting organised for the birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai at Guruvareddiyur near Anthiyur in Erode on Friday, he further said, “Anamalai is very young when even compared with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s political experience. But, Annamalai criticised CN Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalitha. Criticism can be tolerated only to a certain extent. They (BJP) say we should be in alliance with them in the coming parliamentary election. Similarly, they want to make Annamalai the chief minister in the 2026 Assembly election. Who will accept this? How can we accept if a party with five members per booth is demanding a party with 2.5 crore cadre in TN. That’s why we broke the alliance.”

Annamalai to meet bjp top brass in Delhi

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai is set to leave for New Delhi on Sunday and is expected to meet the party top brass to discuss the next course of action in Tamil Nadu. Incidentally, Annamalai’s meeting with the national leaders of BJP takes place amid reports that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has submitted a detailed report on the AIADMK-BJP tussle, the options for forging a new alliance, party’s winning prospects in Tamil Nadu etc. Annamalai is expected to reveal the decisions taken by the national leadership when he chairs the core committee meeting of the state unit on October 3.

ERODE: Bhavani MLA KC Karuppannan said on Friday that the BJP demanded that its state president K Annamalai should be announced as the CM candidate for Tamil Nadu during the 2026 elections, following which AIADMK snapped ties with the party. Addressing a public meeting organised for the birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai at Guruvareddiyur near Anthiyur in Erode on Friday, he further said, “Anamalai is very young when even compared with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s political experience. But, Annamalai criticised CN Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalitha. Criticism can be tolerated only to a certain extent. They (BJP) say we should be in alliance with them in the coming parliamentary election. Similarly, they want to make Annamalai the chief minister in the 2026 Assembly election. Who will accept this? How can we accept if a party with five members per booth is demanding a party with 2.5 crore cadre in TN. That’s why we broke the alliance.” Annamalai to meet bjp top brass in Delhigoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai is set to leave for New Delhi on Sunday and is expected to meet the party top brass to discuss the next course of action in Tamil Nadu. Incidentally, Annamalai’s meeting with the national leaders of BJP takes place amid reports that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has submitted a detailed report on the AIADMK-BJP tussle, the options for forging a new alliance, party’s winning prospects in Tamil Nadu etc. Annamalai is expected to reveal the decisions taken by the national leadership when he chairs the core committee meeting of the state unit on October 3.