Bus conductors taking us for a ride after free travel scheme, say Tiruchy women commuters

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Women passengers in government buses, particularly those plying from Pothavur and Thogaimalai to Tiruchy city, complain of frequent mistreatment by conductors ever since the state government enabled free travel for people like them. They also complain of reduced services in the routes, with some even skipping halts in the event of only a few women found waiting for the bus. Pachaiyammal V, a flower seller of more than four decades who shuttles between Posampatti and Shanmuga Nagar in the city daily, laments that things have changed a lot with regard to bus travel since the introduction of the free bus travel scheme.

"The buses that usually come from Pothavur at 2 pm no longer arrive on time. Sometimes I have to wait up to 4 pm to catch a bus. Also if I am found waiting alone the buses do not stop. When asked, bus conductors told me that I don't have the right to question. The mini buses to which the free travel scheme does not apply, however, come on time." Pachaiyammal, who goes about streets in the city selling flowers before catching another bus to reach her village by 7 pm, is not alone in her views.

Women scientists and staff at ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), which is about 14 km from Tiruchy city, narrated similar experiences travelling in the Thogaimalai-Tiruchy bus route. One such senior scientist said, "Bus frequency has reduced now. The buses that arrive, purposefully stop 50 metres beyond the stop forcing passengers to run behind them. The conductors treat women as if they are baggage. We have no problem paying for tickets if given a choice. As autorickshaws are unavailable in the area we are dependent on the public service. Such treatment towards women, however, cannot be tolerated."

Another staff member at the institution said, "Bus conductors treat us with contempt as they think we are travelling for free. We expect dignified treatment which is amiss in public transportation." When contacted, a district-level transport official told TNIE, "We have conducted sensitisation programmes continually for bus drivers and conductors on how to treat women, the elderly and the disabled with dignity. Yet some do not get the purpose. I will enquire about both the bus routes and ensure the passengers are treated well and that buses ply on time."

