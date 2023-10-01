Coimbatore: Biker hits illegal speed breaker, crashes to death

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The absence of reflective white strips on an allegedly illegally installed speed breaker near a private school on Codissia Road in Coimbatore city claimed the life of a 26-year-old youth.The deceased, Chandrakandh (26) from Thennampalayam near Arasur, was running a departmental store on Vilankurichi road near Cheran Maanagar. On Saturday, at around 12 am, while he was returning home in a two-wheeler, he hit the newly-installed speed bump on Thanneerpanthal-Codissia road as it was not visible due to the absence of markings. In the impact, he was thrown off from the two-wheeler and fell a few meters away from the place. Though the locals rushed him to a nearby private hospital, he succumbed to the injuries on Saturday night.

Locals, along with R Boopathy, Councillor of Ward 24, under which the accident spot falls, told TNIE that the speed breakers were allegedly installed by a private school in the area with the help of a local politician. “There are three road stretches maintained by the corporation, laid with an outlay of `5.75 crore, eight months ago. One of them, Thanneerpanthal and Codissia stretch, witnesses high vehicular movement and does not have any speed breakers. On Friday morning, a local DMK functionary set up three speed breakers consecutively within a gap of a few meters in front of the private school. Upon knowing the issue I visited the spot and asked them not to install it without permission of the corporation. However, after I left, they installed the speed breakers by roughly dumping the bitumen and left without marking the white strips which caused the fatal accident,” Boopathi said, adding that the local politician, school management and the contractor should be held responsible for the accident and booked in the case.

Locals added that the speed breakers, installed on both sides of the school entrance caused four more minor accidents on Friday itself. However, according to the police, the Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW -East) police have booked a case under Section 304 (a) of IPC considering it as a self-hit by the deceased and no inquiry has been initiated against those who installed illegal speed breakers. On Saturday, following the mishap, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) issued a notice to the private school seeking an explanation for setting up a speed break without permission. A police complaint was registered against the school management, said corporation sources.

CCMC deputy Commissioner Dr S Selvasurabi also issued a warning that no one should set up speed breakers on the corporation road violating the norms. “A formal application should be made to the Municipal Corporation stressing the need for speed breakers on the roads that fall under the corporation limits. After examining the possibilities, the civic body itself will set up the speed breaks, if needed. It is instructed that no one should set up speed breakers by themselves and If anyone is found with violations, legal action will be taken against them,” she said.

