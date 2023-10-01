Home States Tamil Nadu

Expose omissions and commissions of BJP, Stalin tells DMK IT Wing

Stalin on Saturday directed the DMK’s IT Wing office-bearers to highlight the past omissions and commissions of BJP and campaign against that party in social media.

Published: 01st October 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Targeting the BJP and its former ally AIADMK on Twitter, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday directed the DMK’s IT Wing office-bearers to highlight the past omissions and commissions of BJP and campaign against that party in social media.  “If you do this alone perfectly, the DMK-led alliance will win all 40 seats in LS polls,” he added.

The DMK president, in his address to the office bearers of the IT wing led by its secretary TRB Rajaa, targeted the BJP and AIADMK on various counts. “Diversionary tactics have been the political weapon of the BJP since they could not fulfil any of their promises made to the people.  They will never speak about real issues but make a mountain out of a mole hill by raising all non-issues.  Certain media will support the BJP.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is boasting about Chandrayaan-3 and G20 summit as the government’s achievements. “You (DMK IT wing) have to recall the promises made by the PM in the past and ask what happened to them,” Stalin said. “Have you ever seen the BJP speaking about its ideals? They can’t because they sow only hatred and support inequalities in society.   AIADMK has no principles and cannot take a policy-based stand on issues.  Starting from the PM and union ministers all reel out falsehood.”

