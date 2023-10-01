Home States Tamil Nadu

In Coimbatore, great thick-knee bird arrives for first time

The bird with a dark mask, staring pale eyes, and a large heavy bill is in the near threatened status in IUCN list.

Published: 01st October 2023

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A great thick-knee (Esacus recurvirostris) bird was spotted at the dried portion of Kurichi lake for the first time in Coimbatore on Friday. According to sources, the bird with a dark mask, staring pale eyes, and a large heavy bill is in the near threatened status in IUCN list and found only in riverbed shingle, rocks, rocks, stony banks, around large lakes and mud in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

R Karthikeyan, a biologist of NGO Arulagam, which is involved in vulture conservation in Southern India, was birding at Kurichi lake, when he noticed the wader bird at 6.30 am on Friday and he photographed the bird after one hour and recorded it in e-bird portal.   

Speaking to TNIE, Karthikeyan said, “Initially, I thought that it was a garganey (Spatula querquedula), a small dabbling duck, but when I saw it properly using a binocular, I found that its beak was different and looked sharp than the garganey. The dogs chased the bird, following which it flew away and at around 6 pm in the evening, I spotted the bird again during my visit.”The biologist has also recorded greater sand-plover (Charadrius leschenaultii), a long distance migrant bird.

