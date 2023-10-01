Home States Tamil Nadu

MP seeks stoppage for Vande Bharat at Sattur, Thirumangalam

The new train service between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli, which commenced on September 25, is a commendable step towards improving rail connectivity in the region.

Published: 01st October 2023

By Express News Service
VIRUDHUNAGAR: Requesting steps to add stoppage for Vande Bharat Express at Sattur and Thirumangalam stations, parliamentarian Manickam Tagore recently wrote a letter to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. "The new train service between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli, which commenced on September 25, is a commendable step towards improving rail connectivity in the region. However, stoppage should be added for the train at Sattur and Thirumangalam too. Sattur is an industrial town known for manufacturing activities, including production of fountain-pen nibs, steel rolling mills as well as small-scale cottage industries such as printing presses, fireworks and matchbox units. Thirumangalam is renowned for its engineering industries," he said.
