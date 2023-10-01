Home States Tamil Nadu

Women quota in LS not possible in near future: Chidambaram

He said that the legislation could have been implemented in 2024 itself if the centre passed the related bill that was proposed in 1996, 1999, 2000 and 2010.

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has expressed concern that it may not be possible to implement the Women Reservation Bill even in 2034. Addressing media persons at Karaikudi MP office on Saturday, he said the legislation could have been implemented in 2024 itself if the centre passed the related bill that was proposed in 1996, 1999, 2000 and 2010. “But the incumbent government added two major modifications to the bill — census and delimitation — both of which will delay the implementation by a long time,” he said.

“If the census process begins in 2026, the report can be expected in 2028 and then the delimitation will take four years. This apart, delimitation will result in reduction of the number of MPs from southern states. If Congress comes to power, we will rectify all the mistakes in the bills or acts passed by the BJP,” Chidambaram added.

