Write notes from Gandhi's bio and get bail: Madras HC to students

The court imposed conditions for granting anticipatory bail to students who were booked for rioting at Montford Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Yercaud, Salem.

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has imposed conditions of writing down notes from Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography and schemes of former chief minister K Kamaraj and the dreams of former president APJ Abdul Kalam for granting anticipatory bail to students who were booked for rioting at Montford Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Yercaud, Salem.

While granting anticipatory bail, Justice RMT Teekaa Raman on Friday imposed conditions of cleaning the classroom (not less than four classrooms by each student) and keeping clean the black board, table, bench and the floor for a week. The school principal, whom the notes should be submitted to, was directed to host the notes on the school’s website for a year, and ensure they are plagiarism free. Moreover, the students were directed to deposit Rs 2,000 each to the school.

Comments

