22 lakh palmyra seeds to be planted in Ramanathapuram: TN minister

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As many as 22 lakh palmyra seeds will be planted in the Ramanathapuram district in order to revive palmyra trees, said Minister of Backward Classes Welfare Minister Rajakannappan, during a palmyra seed plantation event held in Ramanathapuram on Sunday.



While speaking, Minister Rajakannappan stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched a special initiative to plant and protect around 1 crore palm seeds in the state, in which about 22 lakh palm seeds will be planted in Ramanathapuram.

"Palm trees have been a source of livelihood, besides natural products, including palm jaggery (karupatti), value-added products such as cosmetic products made using palm leaves. If one grows at least 10 palm trees, one's family can achieve the required income out of them," the minister added.



He further said the state government has implemented various schemes to protect palm trees and farmers.

"The members of the Palmyra Welfare Board should plant palm trees in their areas. Strict measures are being taken to prevent the loss of palm trees. In coastal areas, palm trees have also acted as a barrier against sea erosion. At present, the work of planting palm seeds along the coastal areas has been started. Therefore, the people in the area should show interest in growing palm trees and benefit from it. About 2 lakh palm seeds will soon be planted in Rameswaram island as well," he added.

