Convert hope in INDIA bloc into votes: CM MK Stalin to cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “There is a popular perception that BJP cannot form the union government again and only the INDIA alliance would do that. At this hour, our responsibility and duty have increased manifold. We should translate that perception into votes,” DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin told party district secretaries and office-bearers through a virtual meeting on Sunday.

The INDIA alliance should win in all 40 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and to ensure a similar win across the country, the alliance has been formed, Stalin said. Recalling that the DMK began work for the elections six months ago and appointed booth agents, Stalin said three special camps for booth-level workers have been conducted on a par with election conferences so far. “Similar camps will be held in Tiruvannamalai and Chennai soon. If you concentrate and implement the advice given in these meetings, we will ensure a thumping victory,” he added.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we won 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and this time, we have to win all the 40 seats. Our party and its victory are supreme and not just any individual. Keep this in mind and work for translating the goodwill enjoyed by our government into votes,” Stalin said.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the DMK president made a plain speech to the district secretaries and said to have warned that he would not hesitate to take action if any INDIA alliance candidate got defeated and that he had negative reports about seven secretaries. The party in-charges appointed to oversee the arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections should visit their respective constituencies once a week.

However, DMK spokesperson Constantine Ravindran stoutly denied this and said Stalin did not express dissatisfaction about any office-bearer, but only said that the DMK-led alliance had won 39 seats when in opposition, and as ruling party, the alliance should win all the 40 seats. The chief minister asked the office-bearers not to be complacent about the party’s prospects and have to work hard.

