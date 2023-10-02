DMK failed to fulfil 90 per cent of election promises: AMMK General Secretary

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The DMK government has failed to fulfil 90% of their poll promises, said AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday. Addressing mediapersons, he said the people were angry at the state government due to sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities and the increasing law and order issues.



"The people voted for DMK in 2021 owing to corruption charges levelled against former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. But, now they regret the decision. Around 90% of the poll promises have not been fulfilled. The worst affected are farmers and government employees. The DMK will surely be defeated in the next assembly elections. AMMK is definitely an alternative for the DMK and AIADMK, and the public now trust in our party," Dhinakaran said.



When asked about Governor RN Ravi's recent remark that caste discrimination was rampant in Tamil Nadu, the AMMK leader said owing to the works of Periyar (E V Ramasamy), Anna (C N Annadurai), MGR (M G Ramachandran) and J Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu is marching ahead in ensuring equality and social justice across the state. "There is no rampant untouchability or discrimination on the basis of caste or religion here. Just because of a few incidents, the Governor shouldn't have made a sweeping statement," he added.



Commenting on the ongoing Cauvery water dispute, Dhinakaran alleged that Karnataka always opted for violence whereas Tamil Nadu attempted to resolve all disputes through legal battles. "Chief Minister MK Stalin is not capable of solving this issue. The DMK is in alliance with the Congress just for garnering votes. They can't solve any issues through discussions," the AMMK leader said.

