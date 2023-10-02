Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai corporation gets NHM nod to build 10 health centres

Around 11 suitable lands of the civic body were identified and finalised for the construction of the centres across the city.

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will construct 10 Urban Health Sub Centres (UHSC) as the National Health Mission (NHM) and the Public Health and Family Welfare Department has given approval for establishing the centres. Also, the civic body will be constructing additional infrastructure for three PHCs in the city.

According to sources, there are 32 Urban Primary Health Care Centres (UPHCs) in the district and the NHM and the public health department have given consent for establishing 11 Urban Health Sub Centres within the limits of the 32 UPHCs in the Coimbatore district that are functioning under the CCMC.

Around 11 suitable lands of the civic body were identified and finalised for the construction of the centres across the city. While the civic body decided to go ahead with the 10 lands selected for the project, the officials proposed to shift the UHSC proposed at Rams Nagar under the Seeranaickenpalayam UPHC to Prabhu Nagar at Ward 80 under the Selvapuram UPHC as the land selected in Rams Nagar has been allotted to construct a public park for children and elderly people in the area.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr S. Selvasurabi said, “The NHM has given the nod for establishing 11 UHSCs in the city. They will be providing the necessary funds for the construction of the UHSCs. The funds will be provided by the NHM to the CMA (Commissionerate of Municipal Administration) in the future. The CMA will transfer the funds to the CCMC, once they receive it. The proposal has been sent to the NHM for fund allocation.”

However, Ward 41 councillor C Santhi of CPI has opposed the civic body’s move to shift the UHSC from Rams Nagar to Selvapuram. “There are no hospitals nearby Rams Nagar and over 900 people are living in the slums in the vicinity.

So considering those people’s welfare, the shifting of the UHSC must be revoked,” she said.
Based on the councillor’s request, CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar has instructed the Assistant City Health Officer (ACHO) to visit the area, survey the available lands shown by the councillor and submit a feasibility report.

New UHSCS
Velandipalayam in Radhakrishnan Street - KK Pudur UPHC
VH Road in CMC Colony - Pattunool UPHC
Balaji Avenue in Sector 3 - Selvapuram UPHC
Cheran Colony - Thudiyalur UPHC
Nanjegounder Pudur - Vellakinar UPHC
Echanari in Sector 4 - Kurichi UPHC
Saramedu - Nanjundapuram UPHC
GV Ramasamy Street in Rathinapuri - Rathinapuri UPHC
Muthusamy Colony - Telungupalayam UPHC
Anna Nagar - Thondamuthur UPHC.
infra Boost to
Kavundampalayam PHC
Kuniyamuthur PHC
Thondamuthur PHC

