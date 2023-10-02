Kovai corporation gets NHM nod to build 10 health centres

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will construct 10 Urban Health Sub Centres (UHSC) as the National Health Mission (NHM) and the Public Health and Family Welfare Department has given approval for establishing the centres. Also, the civic body will be constructing additional infrastructure for three PHCs in the city.

According to sources, there are 32 Urban Primary Health Care Centres (UPHCs) in the district and the NHM and the public health department have given consent for establishing 11 Urban Health Sub Centres within the limits of the 32 UPHCs in the Coimbatore district that are functioning under the CCMC.

Around 11 suitable lands of the civic body were identified and finalised for the construction of the centres across the city. While the civic body decided to go ahead with the 10 lands selected for the project, the officials proposed to shift the UHSC proposed at Rams Nagar under the Seeranaickenpalayam UPHC to Prabhu Nagar at Ward 80 under the Selvapuram UPHC as the land selected in Rams Nagar has been allotted to construct a public park for children and elderly people in the area.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr S. Selvasurabi said, “The NHM has given the nod for establishing 11 UHSCs in the city. They will be providing the necessary funds for the construction of the UHSCs. The funds will be provided by the NHM to the CMA (Commissionerate of Municipal Administration) in the future. The CMA will transfer the funds to the CCMC, once they receive it. The proposal has been sent to the NHM for fund allocation.”

However, Ward 41 councillor C Santhi of CPI has opposed the civic body’s move to shift the UHSC from Rams Nagar to Selvapuram. “There are no hospitals nearby Rams Nagar and over 900 people are living in the slums in the vicinity.

So considering those people’s welfare, the shifting of the UHSC must be revoked,” she said.

Based on the councillor’s request, CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar has instructed the Assistant City Health Officer (ACHO) to visit the area, survey the available lands shown by the councillor and submit a feasibility report.

New UHSCS

Velandipalayam in Radhakrishnan Street - KK Pudur UPHC

VH Road in CMC Colony - Pattunool UPHC

Balaji Avenue in Sector 3 - Selvapuram UPHC

Cheran Colony - Thudiyalur UPHC

Nanjegounder Pudur - Vellakinar UPHC

Echanari in Sector 4 - Kurichi UPHC

Saramedu - Nanjundapuram UPHC

GV Ramasamy Street in Rathinapuri - Rathinapuri UPHC

Muthusamy Colony - Telungupalayam UPHC

Anna Nagar - Thondamuthur UPHC.

infra Boost to

Kavundampalayam PHC

Kuniyamuthur PHC

Thondamuthur PHC

