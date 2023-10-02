Home States Tamil Nadu

Man hurls ‘bomb’ at Kandambakkam railway station, 50-year-old injured 

He had fled the town four months ago to avoid action in an eve-teasing case. On Sunday, he returned to the town and went to the railway station and started harassing and bullying people.

Published: 02nd October 2023

Railway police in Villupuram district said they did not file a case because the incident happened outside the premises | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  Tension gripped Kandambakkam railway station in Villupuram on Sunday when a history-sheeter hurled a ‘bomb’ outside the premises injuring a 50-year-old man. According to police, Narayanasamy aged around 30, is a resident of Kandambakkam and has been bullying and scaring residents every now and then.

He had fled the town four months ago to avoid action in an eve-teasing case. On Sunday, he returned to the town went to the railway station and started harassing and bullying people. Following an argument with some people at the station, an irate Narayanasamy stepped out of the premises and hurled ‘explosives’ in which a 50-year-old man, K Baranitharan, was injured. He was admitted to Mundiyambakkam Government Hospital.

Police sources said Narayanasamy got angry when people who had gathered at the station did not get intimidated by his threats and, to create a scare, he hurled ‘onion bombs’ which come under the cracker category at people lying outside the station.

Railway police said they did not file a case because the incident happened outside the station. Villupuram SP Shashank Sai told TNIE that a case was registered and the accused booked under section 307 of IPC and the Explosives Act, 1884. Police are on the lookout for Narayanasamy who fled the station after the incident.

