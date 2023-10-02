Padmanabhapuram sub-collector comes to the aid of senior citizens

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: During the special camp held to resolve grievances of senior citizens on Wednesday last, Padmanabhapuram Sub-Collector H R Koushik conducted enquiries and disposed of as many as 48 petitions.

The official who has been taking a special interest in lending a helping hand to the elderly population, has received 256 petitions from senior citizens so far this year. In eight of these petitions, Koushik cancelled the settlement deed granted by senior citizens to their children and returned the properties to the elderly parents.



Last month alone, the 33-year-old official addressed the grievances of around 75 elderly people under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, in the Padmanabhapuram sub-division. One resident from the area said after taking over ownership of her family's properties, her brother refused to take care of their mother.

"My sisters and I had been providing for our ailing and aged mother. She subsequently approached sub-collector Koushik with a petition. Within two weeks, the official passed an order directing our brother to pay monthly maintenance to our mother," she added.



Speaking to TNIE, Koushik said any elderly person who undergoes a predicament owing to their children must approach the maintenance tribunal with a petition. "Mainly, senior citizens approach us with three kinds of requests; cancellation of settlement deed granted in favour of their children, monthly maintenance; and security. In cases where the petitioners live in fear of their children, I have instructed police to take appropriate action," he said.

