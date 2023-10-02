'Reopen public toilets closed for repair five years ago'

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Public toilets in Kamaraj Nagar, also known as the Suran Cheri area on EB road, were closed for repairs five years ago and are yet to be made functional, rue residents. The slum area in the city corporation ward 17 is home to over 100 families who rely on public toilets.

However, the toilets were closed for repair five years ago and have not been opened since. Residents now rely on public toilets in the nearby Anna Nagar area. "Public toilets in the neighbouring area, though well-maintained, close by 10.30 pm.

When we go there after 10.30 pm, it becomes very difficult and we have no option but to open defecation in sewage lines near our houses," an elderly woman told TNIE. She added that many women are facing health issues like stomach pain due to the lack of public toilets.

"We need privacy and safety. It is uncomfortable even to speak out about this issue because no one takes it seriously," the woman said. Activist A Prabhu said residents had requested the city corporation to reopen the toilets but no action has been taken so far.

"Many residents do not have toilets in their homes. Women residents are employed by the city corporation for cleaning works, it would be helpful for them if a public toilet is operational near their area," he said. When contacted a senior corporation official assured me to look into the issue.

