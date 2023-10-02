Home States Tamil Nadu

Restaurant caught using Anganwadi eggs in TN, two women in dock

Acting on directions from Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar, FSSAI officials undertook an inspection of restaurants and bakeries in the district.

Published: 02nd October 2023

Image of eggs used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI/CUDDALORE:  Two women workers of an Anganwadi at Sirupakkam in Cuddalore were on Sunday suspended in connection with the recent seizure of two cartons of eggs – meant for use at such a rural child care centre – from a restaurant in Kallakurichi district.

Acting on directions from Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar, FSSAI officials undertook an inspection of restaurants and bakeries in the district. On Friday, during one such inspection at a restaurant in Chinnasalem, the food safety officials discovered the cartons of eggs -- intended for Anganwadi use -- being cooked for the establishment’s use.  The eggs were seized and the restaurant was issued a notice. 

On Saturday, revenue department officials sealed the firm. Inquiries revealed that the eggs were supplied from Mangalur, Orangur and Kudikadu in Cuddalore, following which the district administration was alerted. 

Accordingly, a team of officials from the district administration in Cuddalore and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) launched an investigation into the matter. They then learnt that R Aravind, an employee at the restaurant in question, is the son of R Selvi, who was employed at the Anganwadi in Sirupakkam.  

Aravind sourced the eggs supplied to the Anganwadi through his mother for the restaurant’s use, sources said. Based on the findings, Cuddalore Collector A Arun Thamburaj on Sunday ordered for the suspension of R Selvi and P Shanthi, another Anganwadi worker. A case would also be registered against the duo, the collector said.

