Slim chance of reconciling with AIADMK now: BJP

Speaking to reporters before leaving for New Delhi, Annamalai said “There is no controversy with the AIADMK and both are working to strengthen their positions.

Published: 02nd October 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

K Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai addressing the press at Coimbatore airport on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said there was a very slim chance of reconciliatory talks with the AIADMK now regarding the alliance as parliamentary elections are seven months away.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for New Delhi, Annamalai said “There is no controversy with the AIADMK and both are working to strengthen their positions. The BJP’s national leaders will talk about alliances when required. I will be meeting the party president and general secretary on Monday to explain the progress of my ‘padayatra’ as I used to brief them earlier.”

Further, Annamalai said the BJP high command has not sought an explanation about his speech against former CM Annadurai, which allegedly forced AIADMK to walk out of the NDA. “I will answer if the high command asks me. There will not be any setback to the NDA if AIADMK forms a new alliance,” he said, adding he was going to Delhi to get the appointment of senior BJP leaders to take part in his ‘padayatra’. 

Stating that all parties in Tamil Nadu have started to attack the BJP because they are afraid of it, Annamalai said he was confident of the BJP winning more seats in 2024 as he was in touch with people in the last 60 days during the ‘yatra’ and was aware of their pulse.

He also criticised CPM state president K Balakrishnan saying he was praising the CM like how poets used to praise kings for gifts.   “The communists are like poets now and it is a curse for the CPM to appreciate DMK. All communists are against the development of the country,” said Annamalai    

Earlier, participating in PM’s cleanliness drive at Agrahara Samakulam Lake, Annamalai said the state government should take such programmes seriously as they are of the central government and not the BJP’s.

