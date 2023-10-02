Slow progress of repair work on Rajankudi Fort in TN flayed

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents and activists of Ranjankudi village have called for the speedy completion of repair works on the damaged portions of Ranjankudi Fort in the district. Situated near the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway, the 17th-century structure, believed to have been built by a jagirdar under the Nawab of the Carnatic, is a prime tourist attraction in the region.

However, tourist influx has seen a steady decline over the past few years owing to a lack of basic facilities like drinking water and toilets. This was further compounded by damages to the southeast side of the fort due to heavy rains in December 2021.

While the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is in charge of the fort's maintenance, had begun repair works on the damaged portions two months ago, activists have alleged that progress has been very slow. S Deepak, a social activist from the district, told TNIE, "Work has already started late and is progressing very slowly.

The monsoons are almost here, and if they don't finish by then, work will be stalled during the rains and the fort will suffer even more damage." He also pointed out to the growth of invasive Seemai Karuvelam trees around the fort, which need to be removed to ensure the fort stays protected.

Apart from fixing damage to the fort, arrangements should be made to provide adequate transportation from Perambalur to the fort, said V Karuppusamy, a local resident. "This is one of the few tourist attractions in the district and needs proper maintenance.

Apart from providing basic facilities, important information about the fort should be provided, along with sign boards on the Chennai Tiruchy highway. Only then will tourist influx increase," he said. When contacted, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran said, "I will inspect the fort and ask ASI officials to take action in this regard."

