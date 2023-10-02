Home States Tamil Nadu

Special camps identify 1,400 fever cases in Tamil Nadu

Around 1,400 fever cases were identified by the Health and Family Welfare Department through the 2,000-odd special medical camps it organised across the state on Sunday.

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the special dengue fever check-up camps in the Coimbatore district on Sunday at Chinnavedampatti. (Photo | S Senbagapandiya)

By Express News Service

With the state recording over 4,000 dengue cases so far this year and four deaths from the viral infection, the health department decided to conduct around 1,000 special fever camps in areas across the state recording more than three fever cases. 

Even as the fever camps were organised across the state, workers prepare to fumigate vulnerable areas | P Ravikumar

According to department data, the state organised 2,183 such camps and screened 1.42 lakh people. Of them, 1,434 were identified to have fever by the mobile medical units and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams. A total of 18 such people were referred for further treatment. A total of 96 diarrhoea cases were also identified. 

In Chennai Corporation alone 45 fever camps were held which screened 4,691 people and identified 97 fever cases.  As for other districts, 151 fever cases were recorded in Tenkasi, 142 cases in Coimbatore and 106 cases in Villupuram, department data revealed.

