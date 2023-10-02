Tirunelveli: Caste Hindu youth slits throat of SC girl for rejecting 'love proposal'

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A caste Hindu youth murdered a girl belonging to a Scheduled Caste community by slitting her throat with a sickle in the godown of a fancy store near Nellaiappar temple on Monday. The girl has been identified as Santhiya, a resident of Thiruppanikarisalkulam.

According to sources, Santhiya was working in a fancy store. Six months ago, the accused, Rajesh Kanna, who was working in a ‘covering’ jewellery shop located near her shop, befriended her. She stopped talking to him after he professed feelings for her. However, the youth persisted and attempted to contact her over the phone even after he discontinued his job.

Two days ago, he had contacted the deceased’s elder sister over the phone and 'complained' about Santhiya.

On Monday afternoon, Santhiya went to the godown of the fancy store she worked at to collect some materials. The youth followed her inside and slit the girl’s throat before fleeing the premises.

Santhiya's colleagues who decided to check on her found her lying in the godown in a pool of blood.

Tirunelveli Town police has registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.

