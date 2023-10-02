Home States Tamil Nadu

Wait for proper roads, street lights prolongs for Perali villagers in TN

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar had laid the foundation stone for road laying works six months ago but villagers say no work has been done so far.

Published: 02nd October 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged road

A road was severely damaged in Perali village in Perambalur district. Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:   More than 1,000 families reside in Perali village, Veppur block, where the roads are riddled with pits and potholes, and street lights have not been functioning for several months. Villagers say the authorities have not come forward to lay roads even after laying the foundation stone.

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar had laid the foundation stone for road laying works six months ago but villagers say no work has been done so far. Notably, Rs 29 crore was allocated to ensure proper roads in the north and south streets of the village.

However, villagers say some areas still lack street lights, while in others they remain lit round-the-clock. They say overhead tanks are not cleaned properly and the panchayat administration is not ensuring proper distribution of drinking water to residents.

Speaking to TNIE, D Muthaiya, a Perali resident, said, "We are not able to travel on two-wheelers due to bad roads. Due to a lack of proper drainage facilities, sewage is left to stagnate in the streets. Mosquito infestation is also high as panchayat officials do not fog the lanes to kill mosquitoes."

"Some street lights are on 24x7 while in some areas lights are not lit at night. Panchayat and Veppur BDOs are negligent to our demands," he added. C Subbaiya, another resident, quipped, "Why are officials delaying the road laying work when funds are allocated and the foundation stone laid? There are not enough drinking water pipes in the streets.

The district administration should also ensure clean drinking water." He also added that the village library should have its own building. When contacted, Assistant Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in Perambalur T Arulalan told TNIE, "I will look into the issues and take necessary steps."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
proper roads street lights Perali villagers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp