Home States Tamil Nadu

33 panchayats in Tamil Nadu pass resolutions to rename 80 streets bearing caste identifiers

On Monday, 33 panchayats attached to nine panchayat unions in the district passed resolutions to use caste-neutral names for the 80 streets.

Published: 03rd October 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  During the grama sabha meetings held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday, as many as 33 panchayats passed resolutions to change the names of a whopping 80 streets that bore caste identifiers. To rid the society of divisions based on caste and creed, District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj had recently appealed to the village panchayats and urban local bodies to rename the streets having caste names after inspirational leaders, freedom fighters, scientists, or Tamil scholars.

On Monday, 33 panchayats attached to nine panchayat unions in the district passed resolutions to use caste-neutral names for the 80 streets. Speaking to TNIE, the collector said the resolutions will be forwarded to the state government for making the changes in revenue records through government gazette notification. Once this is done, the addresses will be changed in all official communications, including PDS card, driving license, Aadhaar card, and voter ID.

"I strongly believe that the use of caste identifiers creates hatred among communities, which further paves the way for compartmentalisation even in schools. The police are also taking up several initiatives to erase caste markers from the region and ensure communal harmony in the society," the collector added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Jayanti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp