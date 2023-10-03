Breaking ties with BJP a setback for AIADMK: TTV

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The AIADMK-BJP split is definitely a setback for the Dravidian party, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday. "Edapaddi K Palaniswami used to betray those who helped him. He is just garnering votes because of the two-leaf symbol. If AMMK won seats in assembly and parliament elections, we would have flourished. However, we don't see it as a defeat, but as training. AMMK will secure more votes with the cooker symbol and recover the glory of AIADMK," he said.



Responding to a question whether actor Vijay's entry into politics would be a setback for AMMK, Dhinakaran said, "Anyone can come into politics in our democratic country. It is purely an individual's wish. People will recognise them in the election."



On a probable alliance with the BJP, the AMMK leader said the decision will be informed in December. He also slammed the DMK government for not fulfilling their election promises. "It seems like Hitler's rule in the state. People will teach a good lesson to DMK in the upcoming polls," he added.

MADURAI: The AIADMK-BJP split is definitely a setback for the Dravidian party, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday. "Edapaddi K Palaniswami used to betray those who helped him. He is just garnering votes because of the two-leaf symbol. If AMMK won seats in assembly and parliament elections, we would have flourished. However, we don't see it as a defeat, but as training. AMMK will secure more votes with the cooker symbol and recover the glory of AIADMK," he said. Responding to a question whether actor Vijay's entry into politics would be a setback for AMMK, Dhinakaran said, "Anyone can come into politics in our democratic country. It is purely an individual's wish. People will recognise them in the election." On a probable alliance with the BJP, the AMMK leader said the decision will be informed in December. He also slammed the DMK government for not fulfilling their election promises. "It seems like Hitler's rule in the state. People will teach a good lesson to DMK in the upcoming polls," he added.