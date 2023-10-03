Home States Tamil Nadu

Breaking ties with BJP a setback for AIADMK: TTV

On a probable alliance with the BJP, the AMMK leader said the decision will be informed in December.

Published: 03rd October 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The AIADMK-BJP split is definitely a setback for the Dravidian party, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday. "Edapaddi K Palaniswami used to betray those who helped him. He is just garnering votes because of the two-leaf symbol. If AMMK won seats in assembly and parliament elections, we would have flourished. However, we don't see it as a defeat, but as training. AMMK will secure more votes with the cooker symbol and recover the glory of AIADMK," he said.

Responding to a question whether actor Vijay's entry into politics would be a setback for AMMK, Dhinakaran said, "Anyone can come into politics in our democratic country. It is purely an individual's wish. People will recognise them in the election."

On a probable alliance with the BJP, the AMMK leader said the decision will be informed in December. He also slammed the DMK government for not fulfilling their election promises. "It seems like Hitler's rule in the state. People will teach a good lesson to DMK in the upcoming polls," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTV Dhinakaran AMMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp