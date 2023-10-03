Coimbatore Corporation decides not to extend contract for street light maintenance

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Council has decided not to extend the contract for maintenance of street lights to the two current contractors due to their negligence in work.

With most street lights not functioning properly, councillors are at the receiving end of criticism from people as poorly lit areas give rise to anti-social activities.

Following this, a team of officials from Chennai conducted a quality check of the items and found that the material used were of poor quality. According to sources, the chief engineer of CMA had instructed the civic body on February 15, 2021, that street lights-related work must be continued only after obtaining the necessary approval of the CCMC Council every year. The council had given its approval for installing streetlights from January 6, 2021, to January 5, 2023. Apart from that, CCMC commissioner had approved extension of works till January 6, 2023.

With the contract set to expire by January 2024, the civic body proposed to extend the contract of the two companies for three years and sought the council’s approval for it, but it was turned down. Several councillors suggested that the civic body look for new players.

Ward 98 councillor Udhayakumar said, “The current contractor has not been maintaining the streetlights properly, and people are suffering. We don’t know who the owner of the company that maintains the streetlight is. There are a lot of complaints against the private player. So the approval must not be given.”

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar admitted there have been complaints against the private players.

“A grace period of one month shall be provided to the contractors for maintaining the street lights. If they are not properly maintaining the street lights, we shall cancel the contract and float a new tender for the maintenance works,” she said, and instructed officials to monitor the works.

