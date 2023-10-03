Coonoor tragedy: Bodies cremated, bus owner booked

By Express News Service

TENKASI/COIMBATORE: The owner of the private bus, which fell into a gorge near Coonoor in Nilgiris on Saturday, was booked along with the drivers and tour organiser. The bodies of the nine deceased were brought to their native places--Kadayam, Alwarkurichi and Agasthiyarpuram-- and cremated in the wee hours of Monday.



Relatives of the deceased passengers and functionaries of different political parties paid their last respects. DMK's Tenkasi south district secretary V Jayabalan and functionaries of Kadayam union met the relatives and consoled them. They also distributed Rs 10,000 to each family. BJP functionaries led by the party's district president Rajesh Raja consoled the relatives in Kadayam.



The owner of the tourist bus, S Subramani (63); drivers Muthukutti (65) and Gopal (32); and the organiser R Anbazhagan (64) were booked by Nilgiris district police under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by negligent act) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.



According to the police, the bus carrying a total of 61 passengers, including 5 minors, started their trip on the night of September 28. After visiting various places in Kerala, they reached Nilgiris on Saturday. While they were on their way to Maruthamalai in Coimbatore district, the bus fell into a gorge due to negligence from the driver Muthukutti, who also suffered injuries in the accident. The deceased were identified as S Babykala, K Thangam, M Jaya, P Muppidathi, S Murugesan, P Elango, R Gowsalya, S Nithinkannan and Pathmarani.



Awareness boards have been placed along the Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam Road. Vehicles entering Nilgiris are regularly stopped and given advice on how to navigate the dangerous roads. Tour operators must ensure that drivers are experienced at manoeuvring hill roads. Besides, tourist buses and vans need to be regularly checked and inspected to ensure that they are in good condition. We are also registering cases against violators, said the police.



The police have also warned of stringent action against vehicle owners who do not allow drivers to rest properly while on duty. Drivers have also been asked to keep an eye on their vehicle's brake drums, which would heat easily while descending a hill road. Repairs should be done appropriately and tourist vehicles should not overload passengers. Everyone must follow the maximum speed limit of 35 kmph on ghat roads," added police.

