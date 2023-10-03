EPS breaks silence, says alliance split final

By Express News Service

SALEM: Breaking his silence on ending the alliance with the BJP, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said the decision to walk out of NDA was final. Addressing booth committee functionaries of the party at Sooramangalam on Monday evening, Palaniswami said, “A major alliance will be formed under the leadership of AIADMK for the parliamentary election.

Based on the feeling of two crore cadre of AIADMK, we have left the BJP alliance. This is not the general secretary’s decision alone. This is the decision of the AIADMK cadre. If a party passes a resolution, that is the final decision. That is our stand too. AIADMK will win all 40 parliamentary constituencies in 2024.”

Earlier at another meeting, he said water level in Mettur dam has dropped to 36 feet and districts that are dependent on Cauvery water are likely to face drinking water shortage soon.

“South west monsoon has failed, and the next monsoon will start in June. Arrival to Mettur dam has decreased, which means less release into the river. If water level in the dam decreases by another six feet, there is a possibility of drinking water shortage. Twenty-four districts in Tamil Nadu depend on Cauvery for drinking water. It remains to be seen how the government is going to provide drinking water to people, especially when it lacks planning,” Palaniswami said.

Criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin, Palaniswami said, “He seems to be bothered only about his family members occupying high positions in Delhi and Tamil Nadu. He did not care about people’s issues. I have already warned that there will be a shortage of drinking water from the Cauvery. The government should make proper plan and act accordingly because people cannot live without drinking water.”

Further, he urged party cadre and booth committee members to take such mistakes done by the DMK government to the people. “Two-and-a-half years have passed since DMK assumed office. But no major project has been implemented so far. AIADMK booth committees should do their election work based on the expectations,” Planiswami said.

Annamalai MEETS NirmaLA SITHARAMAN

Chennai: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and held discussions on the recent political developments in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the core committee meeting of the state BJP scheduled for October 3 in which a couple of senior leaders at the national level were expected to take part has been postponed. Meanwhile, Annamalai’s meeting with Sitharaman took place amid reports that she had submitted a report on the AIADMK calling off alliance with the BJP and that party’s charges against Annamalai. A senior BJP leader in the state said Sitharaman might become a point-person of the party relating to its affairs in Tamil Nadu and those who are in key positions might be changed. Sources also said after AIADMK snapped ties, PM Narendra Modi was directly supervising the next moves of the party in Tamil Nadu.

SALEM: Breaking his silence on ending the alliance with the BJP, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said the decision to walk out of NDA was final. Addressing booth committee functionaries of the party at Sooramangalam on Monday evening, Palaniswami said, “A major alliance will be formed under the leadership of AIADMK for the parliamentary election. Based on the feeling of two crore cadre of AIADMK, we have left the BJP alliance. This is not the general secretary’s decision alone. This is the decision of the AIADMK cadre. If a party passes a resolution, that is the final decision. That is our stand too. AIADMK will win all 40 parliamentary constituencies in 2024.” Earlier at another meeting, he said water level in Mettur dam has dropped to 36 feet and districts that are dependent on Cauvery water are likely to face drinking water shortage soon. “South west monsoon has failed, and the next monsoon will start in June. Arrival to Mettur dam has decreased, which means less release into the river. If water level in the dam decreases by another six feet, there is a possibility of drinking water shortage. Twenty-four districts in Tamil Nadu depend on Cauvery for drinking water. It remains to be seen how the government is going to provide drinking water to people, especially when it lacks planning,” Palaniswami said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin, Palaniswami said, “He seems to be bothered only about his family members occupying high positions in Delhi and Tamil Nadu. He did not care about people’s issues. I have already warned that there will be a shortage of drinking water from the Cauvery. The government should make proper plan and act accordingly because people cannot live without drinking water.” Further, he urged party cadre and booth committee members to take such mistakes done by the DMK government to the people. “Two-and-a-half years have passed since DMK assumed office. But no major project has been implemented so far. AIADMK booth committees should do their election work based on the expectations,” Planiswami said. Annamalai MEETS NirmaLA SITHARAMAN Chennai: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and held discussions on the recent political developments in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the core committee meeting of the state BJP scheduled for October 3 in which a couple of senior leaders at the national level were expected to take part has been postponed. Meanwhile, Annamalai’s meeting with Sitharaman took place amid reports that she had submitted a report on the AIADMK calling off alliance with the BJP and that party’s charges against Annamalai. A senior BJP leader in the state said Sitharaman might become a point-person of the party relating to its affairs in Tamil Nadu and those who are in key positions might be changed. Sources also said after AIADMK snapped ties, PM Narendra Modi was directly supervising the next moves of the party in Tamil Nadu.