Man flags panchayat funds misuse in Arasur gram sabha, assaulted

COIMBATORE: A social activist who levelled fund misappropriation allegations against the village panchayat during the gram sabha meeting in Arasur village on Monday was assaulted by a group of people.

According to sources, A Rameshkumar (36), founder of NGO Ulaga Pasumai Puratchi Iyakkam, resides at Arasur and operates a power loom unit.

He attended the gram sabha meeting held at the Arasur village panchayat office and he raised questions against the panchayat administration on alleged fund misappropriation and asked for time to speak on the issue in front of the public. But he was allegedly denied permission and a group of people supporting the panchayat administration took him away from the meeting and assaulted him, said sources.

Rameshkumar said, “The special officers who had managed the works from 2016 to 2019 were involved in fund misappropriation of up to Rs 3.5 crore in Arasur village panchayat. Also, they collected Rs 4,700 from each villager two years ago on the pretext of offering water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Even after the scheme was not approved by Arasur panchayat, they did not return the amount and they also failed to provide water connections.

Likewise, I found several issues in this village panchayat and requested answers in writing through the RTI. As they refused to respond to my petitions, I took around 18 petitions to appeal before the state information commission. On Monday, I asked for time to speak about my allegations before the public. But a gang beat up me severely in favour of the people who were involved in the misappropriation.”

Rameshkumar was admitted in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He also lodged a complaint with Sulur police.

Responding to the incident Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the police told him that no such assault happened. “Though, we will inquire about the issue, as it was said that the person has been hospitalized,” he said.

Similarly, around 300 people from Vadapudur, Naickanur, Veerappagoundanur and Puravipalayam in Sokkanur panchayat in Kinathudavau Taluk thronged to the gram sabha meeting and urged the panchayat not to allow stone quarries functioning illegally in the area. Following this, the Sokkanur gram sabha adapted a resolution against stone quarries.

‘Eligible beneficiaries will be included in Rs 1K scheme’

Pati has assured that eligible women will be included in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme if they apply through e-seva centers. He said this while speaking in the grama sabha meeting at Achipatti in Pollachi.

