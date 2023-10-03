Home States Tamil Nadu

Raj Bhavan will continue to honour freedom fighters: TN Governor

Recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters, he said when assumed office in Tamil Nadu, he got the list of only 40 freedom fighters.

Governor RN Ravi hounouring freedom fighterS at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Governor RN Ravi on Monday honoured freedom fighters on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi Day and said every year, on October 2, the freedom fighters would be honoured in the Raj Bhavan.

Recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters, he said when assumed office in Tamil Nadu, he got the list of only 40 freedom fighters. Now with the help of universities, the lives of 100 freedom fighters who remained unsung heroes are being researched.  “And 50 of them are alive and many of them were honoured today,” he added. 

“Because of political greed, only a handful of the freedom fighters were remembered; unfortunately, the rich legacy of a large number of such heroes went unacknowledged, unheard, and unappreciated,” the governor said.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, Ravi said, is transforming into “Makkal Maaligai” (Lok Bhavan). Banana farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and FPOs have put up their stalls as a part of this celebration to promote and make people aware of their innovative and eco-friendly diverse products, Ravi added.

