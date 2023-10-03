Rs 10 crore corpus fund to help TN govt school kids pursue PG in Engg

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced a corpus fund of Rs 10 crore to help government school students, studying engineering under the 7.5% quota, pursue post graduate courses. Stalin was speaking at an event organised in the city to honour nine ISRO scientists from Tamil Nadu who contributed to key missions of the space organisation.

Stalin said the corpus fund is an attempt to build scientific temperament among engineering students.

A committee comprising scientists will select the nine students eligible for the scholarship that will cover all expenses including tuition and hostel fees.

The CM announced Rs 25 lakh for each of the nine scientists - ISRO chief K Sivan, former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V Narayanan, director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre A Rajarajan, Chandrayaan-3 project director P Veeramuthuvel, UR Rao Satellite Centre director M Sankaran, Chandrayaan-2 project director M Vanitha and project director of Aditya-L1 mission Nigar Shaji and director of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, J Asir Packiaraj.

Of the nine scientists, six studied in government schools. “There is no yardstick to your intelligence but this is in recognition of your hard work,” Stalin said to the scientists. Speaking at the event, Veeramuthuvel said he was a student of a government school and that it is not important as to which school you go to, but it is important to understand what you are learning. “Engage in small projects as you are learning, apply new techniques and be innovative,” he said.

“What we learnt from the landing of Chandrayaan 2 is to not to be afraid of failure. We should learn from it and work hard- this is what we applied as a team for Chandrayaan 3. We worked with a singular goal of ensuring the lander and rover touch down on the moon. For this, we strengthened the design and performed multiple tests of which many were challenging,” he added.

He also advised students to hone their skills in the field they are interested in, and to develop the capability of working in teams and understand that education is a life-long process. The event was viewed by 58 lakh students through video conference.

